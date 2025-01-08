San Fernando Valley firefighters respond to brush fire in Sylmar

Firefighters in the San Fernando Valley are responding to a brush fire in Sylmar as crews in Pacific Palisades and Altadena battle other brush fires that have triggered evacuation orders in their respective areas.

The brush fire in Sylmar, known as the Hurst Fire, was reported at 10:10 p.m. near the 15000 block of W. Yarnell Street. As a result, residents north of the 210 Freeway from Roxford to the 5 Freeway and 14 Freeway split have been ordered to vacate their homes.

The San Fernando Valley blaze comes as Santa Ana winds trigger high wind warnings across Southern California. The relentless gusts have contributed to the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

NBC4 Meteorologist David Biggar warned residents in foothill communities to be especially prepared in case they fall under any evacuation orders or warnings.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"... you need to have a go-bag ready and you need to really pay attention here to any official notices that come out from firefighters, police, any officials about any evacuation orders,” Biggar said.

To keep up with the latest fire coverage, follow NBC4’s liveblog here.