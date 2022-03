A very small private helicopter went down at the San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte Wednesday.

The LA County Fire Department said the crash happened just before noon at the airport in the 4500 blk N. Riverview Ave.

The plane is called a gyrocopter.

The airway was shut down, not allowing planes to land or take off.

No smoke or fire was reported, and no one was injured, according to preliminary reports.