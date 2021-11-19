San Marino

Body Discovered on Street in San Marino

By City News Service

NBCLA

A man was found dead Friday in San Marino, and authorities said the death was not being investigated as a homicide "at this time.''

Detectives were sent to the 1300 block of Virginia Road about 5:50 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who was about 25-30 years of age and found in the street.

Sheriff's Homicide Investigators were assisting San Marino police in the investigation.

"Preliminary investigation does not appear (to indicate) the victim sustained a gunshot or stab wound,'' a sheriff's statement said. "At this time, it is not being investigated as a homicide.''

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

