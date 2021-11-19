Body Discovered on Street in San Marino

A man was found dead Friday in San Marino, and authorities said the death was not being investigated as a homicide "at this time.''
Detectives were sent to the 1300 block of Virginia Road about 5:50 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who was about 25-30 years of age and found in the street.
Sheriff's Homicide Investigators were assisting San Marino police in the investigation.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
"Preliminary investigation does not appear (to indicate) the victim sustained a gunshot or stab wound,'' a sheriff's statement said. "At this time, it is not being investigated as a homicide.''
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.