City of Santa Ana Looking for Part-Time Coronavirus Workers

The city of Santa Ana is looking to hire several temporary bilingual workers to help with COVID-19 outreach.

The city is looking to hire several people, who are bilingual in English and Spanish or Vietnamese, for a part-time position that pays $16.28 - $17.09.

The city's site says there are several vacancies for the positions that will require 19 hours of work per week.

The job requires prospective employees to join the COVID-19 Task Force at community events, and help distribute information to the public on testing and resources.

Here are the qualifications:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Education and experience equivalent to graduation from high school.

Prior customer service experience is desirable.

Knowledge of basic record keeping procedures; modern office practices, procedures, equipment.

Skilled in the use of clear and effective oral communication and tact when dealing with customers; operation of office equipment such as personal computers.

Ability to walk several blocks, including stairs and lift up to 30 pounds.

Operate MS Outlook, MS Word, MS Excel, up to a beginner's level of proficiency; understand and carry out oral and written instructions; learn and explain specific ordinances, regulations, policies and procedures; maintain records communicate effectively both orally and in writing; establish and maintain effective working relationships with other employees and the general public.

Must be bilingual in English and Spanish or Vietnamese.

Must be able to walk for the majority of assigned shift, including stairs.

