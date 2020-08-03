Orange County

City of Santa Ana Looking for Part-Time Coronavirus Workers

The city is looking to hire several people, who are bilingual in English and Spanish or Vietnamese, for a part-time position that pays $16.28 - $17.09.

By Heather Navarro

The city of Santa Ana is looking to hire several temporary bilingual workers to help with COVID-19 outreach.

The city's site says there are several vacancies for the positions that will require 19 hours of work per week.

The job requires prospective employees to join the COVID-19 Task Force at community events, and help distribute information to the public on testing and resources.

Here are the qualifications:

  • Must be at least 18 years old. 
  • Education and experience equivalent to graduation from high school.
  • Prior customer service experience is desirable. 
  • Knowledge of basic record keeping procedures; modern office practices, procedures, equipment.
  • Skilled in the use of clear and effective oral communication and tact when dealing with customers; operation of office equipment such as personal computers.
  • Ability to walk several blocks, including stairs and lift up to 30 pounds.
  • Operate MS Outlook, MS Word, MS Excel, up to a beginner's level of proficiency; understand and carry out oral and written instructions; learn and explain specific ordinances, regulations, policies and procedures; maintain records  communicate effectively both orally and in writing; establish and maintain effective working relationships with other employees and the general public.
  • Must be bilingual in English and Spanish or Vietnamese.
  • Must be able to walk for the majority of assigned shift, including stairs.

Apply here.

