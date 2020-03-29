Santa Ana

Santa Ana Gang Detectives Search for Homicide Suspect

The case is also eligible for the Santa Ana Police Department Gang Homicide Reward.

By City News Service

Santa Ana Police Department

Santa Ana police asked for public help Sunday to locate a 22-year-old homicide suspect.

Daniel Christopher Contreras of Santa Ana is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday at El Salvador Park, 1825 W. Civic Center Dr., the SAPD reported.

The unidentified victim died at the scene, police said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 3 hours ago

LA Convention Center Being Established as Federal Field Hospital

Los Angeles 4 hours ago

USNS Mercy Starts Taking Patients

Contreras is a reputed gang member and was allegedly in possession of a .40 caliber handgun which has not yet been located, police said.

There's no word yet on how Contreras was identified as the alleged killer.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued and Contreras should be considered armed and dangerous, police reported.

The case is also eligible for the Santa Ana Police Department Gang Homicide Reward.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Santa Ana police at 714 245-8390. Tipsters can also call Orange County Crime Stoppers
at 855 TIP-OCCS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa Ana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us