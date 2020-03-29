Santa Ana Gang Detectives Search for Homicide Suspect

Santa Ana police asked for public help Sunday to locate a 22-year-old homicide suspect.

Daniel Christopher Contreras of Santa Ana is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday at El Salvador Park, 1825 W. Civic Center Dr., the SAPD reported.

The unidentified victim died at the scene, police said.

Contreras is a reputed gang member and was allegedly in possession of a .40 caliber handgun which has not yet been located, police said.

There's no word yet on how Contreras was identified as the alleged killer.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued and Contreras should be considered armed and dangerous, police reported.

The case is also eligible for the Santa Ana Police Department Gang Homicide Reward.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Santa Ana police at 714 245-8390. Tipsters can also call Orange County Crime Stoppers

at 855 TIP-OCCS.