Santa Ana Measure DD: Should non-citizens be able to vote?

Among Santa Ana’s population of 310,000, more than 20% of them are non-U.S. citizens.

A proposal for the November election seeks to allow non-citizens to vote in the municipal elections.

What would Measure DD do?

If passed, the Santa Ana City Charter would be amended to allow non-citizens to vote in all Santa Ana municipal elections by November 2028.

The passage of Measure DD would also mean Santa Ana becoming the first city in the state to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote in municipal elections.

What supporters say

Proponents say Measure DD is a way to expand democracy.

Jonathan Hernandez, one of the Santa Ana councilmembers, said many of the non-citizens of Santa Ana are already contributing to the city. Measure DD would allow them another way to play their parts.

“Many of these residents are taxpayers. Many are homeowners, business owners. They have families in our city,” Hernandez said. “They have been contributing to OC making it the home it is.”

What opponents say

Those opposed to Measure DD say the proposal would violate the U.S. Constitution.

Critics also argue city leaders rushed to get Measure DD on the ballot without much research or thought.

If passed, the city would open itself to lawsuits and litigation, according to Santa Ana City Councilmember David Penaloza, who estimates the legal challenges would cost the city at least half a billion dollars.

If Measure DD is approved, the city clerk would be required to run city elections, not the Orange County Registrar of voters.

“As a city we have to create an elections department. We have to hire an election official. We have to hire staff, buy equipment,” Penaloza said. “What does that mean for a city that in the next four years is going to be in the red in the tens of millions of dollars?