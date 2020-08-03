Santa Clarita Fire Shuts Down Lanes of Freeway

The northbound side of a freeway was closed and evacuations were ordered in Santa Clarita after a 130-acre brush fire began burning Monday afternoon.

The Elsmere Fire shut down the northbound 14 Freeway at the 5 Freeway due to poor visibility, the LA County Fire Department said.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of northbound State Route 14 at Newhall Ave in #SantaClarita CLOSED due to brush fire. Duration unknown. Seek alternate routes. Expect delays. #BeWorkZoneAlert pic.twitter.com/DbNKQfPZW2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 3, 2020

SIGALERT UPDATE IN SANTA CLARITA: NB SR-14 AT NB I-5; NB I-5 AT SR-14, ALL NB LANES CLOSED ; SB SR-14 AT GOLDEN VALLEY, ALL LANES BLOCKED; SB I-5 TRANSITION TO NB SR-14 CLOSED; AND NB I-5 TO NB SR-14 TRUCK ROUTE CLOSED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A BRUSH FIRE — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 3, 2020

The blaze initially forced evacuations between Dockweiler and Newhall Avenue, and from Sierra Highway to Valle del Oro, according to the Santa Clarita sheriff.

Those orders were later lifted, despite 0% containment.

‼️3:15 P.M. The evacuations have been lifted between Dockweiler & Newhall Ave up to Valle del Oro. There are no current evac orders. Stay alert to any changing conditions. #ElsmereFire — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) August 3, 2020

All lanes of the southbound lanes 14 Freeway except one had reopened by late afternoon between Placerita Canyon Road and Newhall Avenue.

It wasn't immediately known when northbound lanes would reopen, but it was expected to be shortly thereafter.