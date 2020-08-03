Santa Clarita Fire Shuts Down Lanes of Freeway

The northbound side of a freeway was closed and evacuations were ordered in Santa Clarita after a 130-acre brush fire began burning Monday afternoon.
The Elsmere Fire shut down the northbound 14 Freeway at the 5 Freeway due to poor visibility, the LA County Fire Department said.
The blaze initially forced evacuations between Dockweiler and Newhall Avenue, and from Sierra Highway to Valle del Oro, according to the Santa Clarita sheriff.
Those orders were later lifted, despite 0% containment.
All lanes of the southbound lanes 14 Freeway except one had reopened by late afternoon between Placerita Canyon Road and Newhall Avenue.
It wasn't immediately known when northbound lanes would reopen, but it was expected to be shortly thereafter.