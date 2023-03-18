Shooting at Apartment Complex in Santa Clarita Area Leaves 2 Men Dead

Two men are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Newhall.

Authorities responded just before 11 a.m. to the residential complex in the 23700 block of Silverado Street in the community near Santa Clarita. The men died at the scene.

No arrests were reported. Details regarding a motive and a description of the shooter were not immediately available.

Both men were reportedly found near a community pool.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.