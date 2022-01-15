Santa Cruz Harbor Floods as Tsunami Advisory Issued for Coastal Bay Area

A tsunami advisory has been issued Saturday for the coastal Bay Area and Santa Cruz, the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office confirmed.

The advisory was issued for the entire West Coast following a volcanic eruption in the Tonga Islands.

Locally, strong and dangerous currents are expected to hit San Francisco beaches, harbor and marina docks, officials said.

According to Berkeley police, evacuation orders were lifted for boats and docks at the Berkeley Marina. The tsunami advisory is still in effect. They are recommending the public to use caution on boats and docks.

A Tsunami *Advisory* remains in effect for our area this morning. Wondering what this means? Here's a graphic explaining more along with what actions you should take. #cawx pic.twitter.com/0LvfaCSBdo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

The National Weather Service Bay Area said that although the impact is expect to peak through 9 a.m. in parts of the region such as San Francisco, dangerous conditions will continue throughout the day.

While the initial #Tsunami waves are starting to impact the Central Coast and will continue through 9 am, this will be a prolonged event as additional pulses continue through the day. Highest wave heights may occur with later waves. #CAwx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

A tsunami advisory is in effect for the Coastal North Bay including San Francisco. Evacuation orders are in place in the Berkeley Marina and officials in Santa Cruz County and other coastal areas are patrolling the area. Vianey Arana has details on what to expect throughout the day.

Santa Cruz County officials are asking people to "please avoid the water," and "stay back from the shore!."

Possible danger includes bays and harbors. Please avoid the water as well, including surfing and other water activities. Stay back from the shore! https://t.co/jEr0nPbydf — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) January 15, 2022

In Alameda County, the city of Berkeley is asking people in the Marina to "get out of your boat and off the docks now."

The Berkeley Harbor Master told NBC Bay Area approximately 113 people have been evacuated from the Berkeley marina and are currently at the Harbor Master Office.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Berkeley: People in Berkeley Marina, GET OUT OF YOUR BOAT AND OFF THE DOCKS NOW. EVACUATION ORDER is due to a tsunami that is scheduled to arrive in Berkeley at 8:10 am. 1-2 feet waves possible, carrying dangerous energy that can damage boats and docks. See tsunami.go — Alameda County Office of Emergency Services (@AlamedaCoAlert) January 15, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.