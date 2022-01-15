Santa Cruz Harbor Floods as Tsunami Advisory Issued for Coastal Bay Area

A tsunami advisory has been issued Saturday for the coastal Bay Area and Santa Cruz, the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office confirmed.
The advisory was issued for the entire West Coast following a volcanic eruption in the Tonga Islands.
Locally, strong and dangerous currents are expected to hit San Francisco beaches, harbor and marina docks, officials said.
According to Berkeley police, evacuation orders were lifted for boats and docks at the Berkeley Marina. The tsunami advisory is still in effect. They are recommending the public to use caution on boats and docks.
The National Weather Service Bay Area said that although the impact is expect to peak through 9 a.m. in parts of the region such as San Francisco, dangerous conditions will continue throughout the day.
Santa Cruz County officials are asking people to "please avoid the water," and "stay back from the shore!."
In Alameda County, the city of Berkeley is asking people in the Marina to "get out of your boat and off the docks now."
The Berkeley Harbor Master told NBC Bay Area approximately 113 people have been evacuated from the Berkeley marina and are currently at the Harbor Master Office.
No damage or injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.