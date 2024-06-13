Santa Monica

Santa Monica bar manager dies after being punched by patron

Police said a fight broke out after the pup employee asked several people to leave the bar.

By Helen Jeong

A bar manager in Santa Monica died following a physical altercation with a patron, the Santa Monica Police Department said Thursday.

Police said officers responded to Jameson’s Pub on Main Street near Hill Street Tuesday at around 12:05 a.m. and found the bar employee unconscious.

Investigators learned that after the pub manager asked several patrons to leave the bar, a fight broke out on the street with one of the bar-goers punching the employee.

“When the officers arrived on scene, the manager was not breathing,” the police department said in a statement.

First responders administered CPR and implemented other lifesaving measures, but the man later died at a hospital. 

Detectives determined three patrons were involved in the altercation, arrested them and booked at the Santa Monica jail. And among them, 26-year-old Leonard Korpie, a Venice resident, was responsible for punching the bar manager, the police department said.

Korpie was being held on $2 million bail after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed a homicide charge against him Thursday.

Anyone with information about the fight or the suspect is encouraged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department. 

Santa Monica
