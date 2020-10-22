Santa Monica Police Chief Resigns, Former Chief to Assume Interim Role

Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud will leave the post on Sunday after more than two years in the position.

Renaud was named police chief in April 2018 and is credited with reducing crime by 16% in 2019 and taking the first steps toward advancing public safety reform, according to a statement from the city.

"Chief Renaud is a skilled law enforcement leader who has served Santa Monica with dedication during her tenure," Interim City Manager Lane Dilg said. "During a time when our city, our nation, and our law enforcement communities have faced unprecedented challenges, Chief Renaud has served this community tirelessly. We are grateful for her service in these historic times.''

A strain in community-police relations in Santa Monica and around the nation prompted Renaud to "step aside so that the Santa Monica Police Department can move forward," the statement said.

"Serving as Chief in Santa Monica has been one of the highlights of

my career," Chief Renaud said. "I am proud of our record over the past two years in times of unprecedented scrutiny and challenge for law enforcement."

"I am grateful to the men and women of the Santa Monica Police Department for the honor of leading them and to the City of Santa Monica for choosing me for this opportunity."

Renaud will assume the presidency of International Association of Chiefs of Police Friday, leading an organization of 31,000 members in 165 nations.

Former police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks will come out of retirement to assume the role of interim chief beginning Oct. 26, Dilg said.