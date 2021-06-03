Seal Beach Doctor Pleads Guilty in $8.4 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme

A Seal Beach doctor pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal conspiracy charge, admitting he participated in a scheme to submit $8.4 million in phony claims to Medi-Cal for services never provided.

Dr. Keyvan Amirikhorheh, 61, who worked as a physician at Los Angeles Community Clinic, and four co-defendants raked in $6.6 million from fraudulent claims submitted to the Family Planning, Access, Care and Treatment program for family planning services, diagnostic testing and prescriptions for nonexistent patients, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

As part of his plea, Amirikhorheh agreed not to dispute the revocation of his medical license and not to attempt reinstatement for at least five years.

Restitution is expected to be ordered when he is sentenced Oct. 1 on the charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years behind bars.

Amirikhorheh was the final defendant to plead guilty in the case.

Hilda Haroutunian, 61, of Sun Valley, was scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17; Lorraine Watson, 57, a physician's assistant, of Valley Village was scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10; Edmond Sarkisyan, 41, of North Hollywood, was set to be sentenced on July 16; and Noem Sarkisyan, 65, of North Hollywood, will be sentenced on Sept. 3.