Search continues for missing hiker on Mt. Baldy amid heavy snow, gusty winds

Authorities continued to look for a missing hiker in the Mt. Baldy area of the San Gabriel Mountains Wednesday.

22-year-old Lisei Huang of El Monte was reported missing since Sunday after she went on a hike alone at around 2 p.m. No one heard from her since 4 p.m. Sunday.

Crews from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department began the search at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, but the operation had to be halted Tuesday due to the risk of avalanches from heavy snowfall. More than 20 inches of snow fell in the Mt. Baldy area this week alone, according to the National Weather Service.

The search and rescue team will resume the operation once weather conditions improve, according to Gloria Huerta of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. She added crews will remain stationed at the trail heads.

On Monday, three other "experienced" hikers were rescued near the Bear Canyon Trail on Mt. Baldy after search and rescue teams navigated through the rain, snow, and a 4,000-foot gain in elevation." The hikers were medically evaluated and released, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities urge people, including seasoned hikers, to stay away from the mountain during the inclement weather.

"The weather has effectively buried the mountain in snow and it is highly likely hikers will get into trouble," The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "Resources are stretched to their limits and hikers who get lost may have to wait long periods of time before help is available."