Black Friday is nearly here. That still leaves a little over 30 days until Christmas -- plenty of time for last minute shopping, and last-minute hiring.

Local retailers are still recruiting for the holiday shopping rush, often with long-term positions available.

So, if your budget needs expanding and you want to earn extra cash, here's some local businesses that are hiring up a holiday storm.

Fed-Ex

If you absolutely, positively need a job right now, FedEx might be a great fit.

FedEx recently said in a news release it is "currently hiring for more than 1,400 open positions across our operating companies."

A quick spin around the company’s website shows jobs in almost every department – from warehouse to administrative to customer service.

Ground warehouse jobs are featured as “immediate start,” with full time or part time positions that pay $15-30, depending on experience. Apply at FedEx’s affiliate site California Tarta Ai.

The multinational conglomerate offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay periods and the opportunity to access company health and education benefits. Apply for FedEx jobs at the company website or the affiliate site.

Target

Mega-retailer Target is still hiring for the holidays. With more than 50 Target stores in the greater Los Angeles area, you can get hired and save gas and time by targeting a location near you.

Target guest advocates and merchandise and fulfillment experts are tasked with giving guests the best shopping experience during the busiest season. Store hourly positions are the most abundant but entry-level and career options are also available.

Target also has specialty salespeople in the areas of style, beauty, and technology. They provide consultations and arrange visual merchandising displays.

Benefits of joining the red shirt squad include flexible schedules, in-store and online discounts and access to mental health support. Start your application online and then check the interview prep guide for tips to prepare for the next step – an online video interview.

Macy's

Macy’s, and sister store Bloomingdale’s, are in a constant recruitment cycle. Seasonal hiring is ongoing now, but the stores' websites also promote a variety of career and long-term positions at locations throughout Southern California.

Macy’s operates 91 stores in California, with more than one-third of those locations within LA County.

Bloomingdale’s has stores at Sherman Oaks and Woodland Hills and three Los Angeles-area locations: Century City, Glendale and the Beverly Center.

A recent on-the-spot hiring event at the South Los Angeles WorkSource netted almost 140 applicants for Macy's jobs throughout LA County.

Choose the "Explore Jobs" link at either store on the Macy’s Careers page to find an extensive listing by store location.