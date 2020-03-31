Selena Remembered 25 Years After Death

Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of Selena Quintanilla-Perez's tragic death in 1995.
Selena was named Billboard's "Best Selling Latin Artist of the Decade" in the 90's after selling approximately 18 million records worldwide.
Selena, also known as the "Queen of Tejano" music was shot and killed on March 31, 1995 by the president of her fan club at the Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi.
Since then, her legacy has lived on for 25 years.
She was
posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.
LA-based authors also created a
baby book based on her life, and a Texas grocery store began selling reusable bags with her image in 2018. Her sister Suzette helped design the grocery bags , and while they only cost $2, the bags inspired her fans to wait in line all morning for the chance to purchase them.
Mac cosmetics also launched a highly coveted Selena makeup line in 2016.
Telemundo Bridge
AP Photo/Celebra
In this cover image released by Celebra, “To Selena, with Love,” by Chris Perez, is shown. Perez says the book, allows him to share his memories of his wife, the late Selena Quintanilla, who was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, two weeks shy of her 24th birthday.
AP/Houston Chronicle Dave Einsel
Selena Quintanilla-Pérez performing in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Associated Press
Tejano star Selena, left, watches as Yolanda Saldivar speaks to a crowd at a post-1994 Tejano Music Awards party in San Antonio, Texas. Saldivar is accused of shooting Selena to death in a Corpus Christi motel room Friday, March 31, 1995.
Associated Press
Selena was also known as the “Queen of Tejano Music.”
AP Photo/New Line Cinema/Merrick Morton
In this photo provided by New Line Cinema, Grammy Award-winning star Selena is pictured in a scene from “Don Juan DeMarco”, 1994. She sings with a Mariachi band in a brief cameo appearance in the film.
Associated Press
Selena Quintanilla-Perez was gunned down at a Corpus Christi motel on March 31, 1995.
Associated Press
Selena (1971-1995) was born in Lake Jackson.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Chris Perez, bottom left, the former husband of the late singer Selena Quintanilla, puts flowers down on her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as he poses with, left to right, Selena’s brother A.B. Quintanilla III, her sister Suzette, and her parents Marcella Ofelia Samora and Abraham Quintanilla Jr. during a posthumous star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Los Angeles.
EFE
A fan dressed as the late US-Mexican singer Selena Quintanilla attends the posthumous star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood November 2017. Selena Quintanilla, ‘The Queen of Tejano Music’ was killed on March 31, 1995. Selena received the 2,622 star in the recording category.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 30: Selena’s husband Chris Perez (L), sister Suzette Quintanilla (2nd-L), and brother A.B. Quintanilla (R) onstage during Madame Tussauds Hollywood’s unveiling of GRAMMY award winner and cultural icon Selena Quintanilla immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds on August 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Crystal Renteria
Abby who calls herself ‘#1 fan of Selena!’
Jessica Saldana
Olivia dresses as Little Selena.
Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Madame Tussauds Hollywood's unveiling of GRAMMY award winner and cultural icon Selena Quintanilla immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds on August 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Sofi Guerra
15-day-old Natalia Gallegos channels Tejano pop star Selena in her newborn photo shoot.
Getty Images
Singer Selena Quintanilla Perez inside nightclub.
Mezcalent
In a once long-lost TV interview discovered after 20 years,
Selena talks about winning a Grammy and being in awe of other celebrities.
Mezcalent
Sonrrisa Hernández
In 1998 a museum in memory of Selena was inaugurated. The museum and the statue are visited every week by fans.
Getty Images
UNITED STATES – MARCH 09: Selena in the press room at the 1994 Grammy Awards in New York City, New York (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Mexican singer Selena performing in concert; one month later she would be shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, the pres. of her fan club, after confronting her on charges that she was embezzling funds.
JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Estella Leak(R) wipes away tears during a memorial tribute for the slain Grammy-winning pop star Selena 02 April at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. Tejano music queen Selena was shot to death 31 March in Corpus Christi, Texas. On the left is Estella Leak’s sister, Olivia.