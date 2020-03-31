Selena Remembered 25 Years After Death

Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of Selena Quintanilla-Perez's tragic death in 1995.

Selena was named Billboard's "Best Selling Latin Artist of the Decade" in the 90's after selling approximately 18 million records worldwide.

Selena, also known as the "Queen of Tejano" music was shot and killed on March 31, 1995 by the president of her fan club at the Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi.

Since then, her legacy has lived on for 25 years.

She was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

LA-based authors also created a baby book based on her life, and a Texas grocery store began selling reusable bags with her image in 2018. Her sister Suzette helped design the grocery bags , and while they only cost $2, the bags inspired her fans to wait in line all morning for the chance to purchase them.

Mac cosmetics also launched a highly coveted Selena makeup line in 2016.

See photos below.