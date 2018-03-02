Selena fans, get your wallets ready because the newest product that the HEB supermarket chain will debut will surely have you pumped.

A limited edition line of bags inspired by the late Tejano singer will be on sale throughout Texas beginning Friday. If you don’t live in the Lone Star state, have no fear because you can buy the product online at HEB.com.

The bags, which were designed with the help of the singer’s sister, Suzette, have two photographs of the Queen of Tex-Mex in black and white, with the name of the singer in pink.

In a press release, the company said the bags are reusable and are made out of 100 percent recycled materials. The environmentally-friendly bag will cost $2 each. Don’t prepare to buy a haul of these bags, however, because sales will be limited to two bags per person.

HEB added that it will be donating $25,000 of the proceeds from the bag sales to the Selena Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization that supports community and education initiatives. Part of those same funds will then be allocated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

"At HEB, we are very excited to offer our customers this Selena commemorative bag, which is a tribute to such a beloved personality whose music continues to inspire people everywhere," said Cory Basso, vice president of marketing for HEB.

This article was translated from Telemundo San Antonio.