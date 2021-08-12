Several Detained After Panga Boat Lands in Malibu

Several people were detained after a Panga boat landed in Malibu's Staircase Beach near the Ventura County line on Thursday morning.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a state parks ranger saw a Panga boat with 20 subjects in the water, attempting to land near Thornhill Broome Campground in Malibu around 7:53 a.m.

When those in the boat saw the rangers, the sheriff's office said, they did not land, and instead made their way to Staircase Beach.

All of the subjects ran from the boat, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, but all 20 were detained by the deputies that arrived at the scene, with assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Ventura County Air Unit.

Aid was provided "for passengers suffering dehydration and hunger," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said, and some individuals were transported to the hospital.

The Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol are taking over the investigation.