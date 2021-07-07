Several Lanes of 10 Freeway Blocked For Hours Due to Jackknifed Big Rig

A jackknifed big rig on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Baldwin Park Wednesday caused an hourslong traffic nightmare for scores of Southland drivers.

The non-injury mishap was reported just before 10:40 a.m. on the eastbound 10, east of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rig came to a stop in the center of the freeway and blocked all eastbound lanes for a time. The HOV and number 1 and 2 lanes remained closed as of 4 p.m. and were not expected to reopen until early evening.