Sewage pipe burst seeps into San Bernardino family's home

A home in San Bernardino was destroyed after a family says a city sewage pipe burst and flooded their property.

The Zavala family said they’ve been dealing with the nightmare of the fallout for a week ever since the pipe burst. Anna Zavala, the family’s matriarch, said the trouble began after her husband noticed a city manhole began to overflow with sewage water, which then somehow made its way into their home.

“He discovered that it was sewage water; by that time he was barefoot,” she said. “He has an industrial carpet shampooer and he was sucking up the water as fast as he could but he couldn’t keep up.”

Zavala, whose family includes six foster children, said the sewage began to creep out of her home’s shower drains and sinks.

“It’s everything. It’s heartbreaking,” said Anna Zavala.

Miguel Guerro, the general manager of the San Bernardino Municipal Water Department, said there was a blockage in the city’s sewage system and the Zavala household was the first property where it backed up. Crews were able to unclog the pipe before the mess spilled into other homes.

“We have no words,” Zavala said. “We were at the finish line remodeling our house since 1970’s. My husband’s family home -- legacy that we continued, and it’s all gone.”

While cleanup efforts continue in the family’s home, they’ve also filled it with fans to help get the smell out. It’s unclear when they’ll be able to move back in.