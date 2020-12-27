Shake Your Tree — As in Prompt Removal of Christmas Tree

If you’re having trouble parting with your Christmas tree, here’s a fact to motivate you: One-third (33 percent) of U.S. home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January. With this potential fire hazard in mind, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) strongly encourages everyone to remove Christmas trees from their homes promptly after the holiday season.

We have had little rain and a lot of Santa Ana dry winds drying Christmas trees out faster than normal. Its important to dispose of them sooner than later.

On annual average, one of every 45 reported home fires that began with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to one death per 139 total reported home structure fires.

NFPA recommends using the local community’s recycling program for tree disposal, if possible; trees should not be put in the garage or left outside. The association also offers these tips for safely removing lighting and decorations and storing them properly to ensure that they’re in good condition the following season: