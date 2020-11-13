Sheriff's Department To Remove Patrols From Community Colleges In 2021

The sheriff's department will remove patrols from community colleges in Los Angeles County on Jan. 1, and the Los Angeles Community College District is exploring unarmed service models.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the district “were unable to negotiate a continuation of law enforcement services,” according to the sheriff's department.

Their current contract expires on Dec. 31.

The sheriff's department provides law enforcement services to the district's nine campuses -- Los Angeles Mission College, Pierce College, Los Angeles Valley College, Los Angeles City College, East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Trade Technical College, West Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Southwest College and Los Angeles Harbor College.

“For the past 19 years, over 150 department members have served L.A.'s college community with the utmost pride and professionalism. I want to thank the college district for their past partnership,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement. “We will always be available to serve the residents of the county.”

Deputies who patrol the campuses will be reassigned within the department, the sheriff's department said.