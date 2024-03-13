Sherman Oaks backyard damaged by overnight landslide

An overnight landslide damaged the backyard of a home under construction and threatened several other residences Wednesday in Sherman Oaks.

Firefighters responded at about 3 a.m. to the neighborhood in the 3000 block of North Ventura Canyon Avenue, where part of a hillside gave way and started sliding toward at least three homes.

No injuries were reported. At least three people were evacuated.

The city Department of Building and Safety was on scene to examine homes and the hillside. One home was red-tagged, meaning it's unsafe to enter.

Late winter rainfall left hillsides around Southern California saturated and prone to slides.