Stretches of PCH and Malibu Canyon Road reopen after February storms

Two roads in the Malibu area closed due damage and a landslide after two days-long storms in February have reopened.

Full nighttime closures are no longer in effect for a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway from Sycamore Road in Los Angeles County to Las Posas Road in Ventura County. The closure was due to erosion on the ocean side of the road shoulder following an early February storm that shattered rainfall records around Los Angeles.

🚩TRAFFIC UPDATE🚩@CaltransDist7 has restored rock slope protection on storm-damaged southbound Route 1 (PCH) shoulder at postmiles 4.8 to 5.2 in #VenturaCounty, ending need for continuing an overnight full closure. Details 👇 pic.twitter.com/HPqc77RR7Y — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 24, 2024

K-rails were installed to block off the right ocean-side lane as crews worked to stabilize the collapsed slope.

One lane is open in each direction. Crews will continue to assess the road and determine whether more restoration work is required with the possibility of more rain on the way this week.

Malibu Canyon Road also reopened after crews removed boulders and dirt that tumbled across lanes when a hillside collapsed near Piuma Road. A photo from the California Highway Patrol showed a large pile of boulders on Malibu Canyon Road.

A car was damaged in the slide, but no injuries were reported.

The slide occurred after a third straight day of rainfall in the Los Angeles area in mid-February.