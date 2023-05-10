Shooting at Gas Station in Canoga Park Leaves One Person Critically Injured

A shooting at an Arco gas station in Canoga Park left one person suffering from a gun shot wound to the head Wednesday.

Around 1 a.m. police received calls of a shooting at a gas station on Vanowen Street and Independence Avenue.

When they arrived they found one person who had suffered a gun shot wound to the head. That individual was conscious and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Their identity remains unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting but police believe it may have taken place after a verbal dispute.

According to officers from the LAPD Topanga Station, responding officers received simultaneous calls reporting that the shooting victim had also been run over by a vehicle. They have not confirmed if the individual was indeed run over.

Police said that they believe four to five people in two cars may be responsible for the shooting. One of the vehicles is described as being a white BMV and the other as a white Dodge Charger.