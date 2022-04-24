Shooting at San Bernardino Bar Kills 1, Injures 4 Others

A shooting at a local bar in San Bernardino killed one person and injured four others late Saturday night, police said.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Marquis Lounge.

When police arrived to the bar at 1036 W. Highland Avenue in San Bernardino, they found one person already dead, and three other people suffering from gunshot wounds, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a statement.

Those three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

A fourth victim with a gunshot wound drove to the hospital independently, police said, making for a total of five shooting victims overall.

The condition of the four victims in hospitals is not known.

The SBPD homicide team is investigating the incident. There is not yet a known motive or suspect in the case.