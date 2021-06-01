agua dulce

At Least One Injured in Shooting at Agua Dulce Fire Station

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday at a fire station in the community of Agua Dulce north of Los Angeles.

LA County firefighters responded to the shooting in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway. At least one person was transported to a hospital.

"It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce," the fire department said in a tweet. "The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident."

Authorities also responded to a fire at a house in the area. Several law enforcement department SUVs were parked in the neighborhood located about 10 miles from the fire house.

NBC4 is attempting to confirm whether it is connected to the shooting.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was inside the house.

