Shooting Leads to Cockfighting Bust in Chino

A man suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting broke out at a suspected cockfighting ring in Chino Saturday.

Police found one man with multiple gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting call at 2:15 p.m. at Frances and East End avenues. More than 100 people ran from the scene after the shooting.

About 100 roosters were found at the scene. The Humane Society also responded to the incident.

“They’ll have these gatherings, they’ll bet money. They don’t care if the animal survives or not. Some of them still have the blades attached to the leg,” Fabiola Leon, of the Inland Valley Humane Society, said.

Humane Society workers could be seen carrying at least 18 dead birds out by their feet, laying them out in front of the home. Other roosters were packed up in crates.

“We did not find the person responsible but we found the ring, we found paperwork, bets, things that indicated that it was an illegal operation,” Leon said.

The roosters found alive were euthanized, because they may have been infected with Newcastle disease, which is very common among birds.

Anyone involved in the illegal fighting could now face felony charges.

“When you come to the situation you see the roosters and how they are kept. The conditions that you find them in, it's just not right,” Leon said.