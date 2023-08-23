Orange County

Reported shooting at OC biker bar prompts large police response

It was not immediately clear how many people were shot or what their conditions were

By Rudy Chinchilla

Police Wednesday night were responding to reports of a shooting at a self-described biker bar in south Orange County.

The gunfire erupted at the Cook’s Corner bar, located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Road in a remote foothill area of Trabuco Canyon. It was not immediately clear how many people were shot or what their conditions were, though the Orange County Sheriff's Department said it believed there could be "multiple victims."

Footage from NBC4's NewsChopper4 helicopter showed a large law enforcement response, with crime scene tape and numerous ambulances and police and fire vehicles surrounding the bar.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Orange County
