Shots fired during Black Friday shopping at busy Northridge mall

Black Friday shoppers were stunned by sudden gunfire Friday evening at a busy Northridge mall, where a search for the gunman remains.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed the shattered glass of the front window of the H2o Sushi & Izakaya restaurant at the Northridge Fashion Center. Police believe the shooting may have been the result of a dispute between a group of minors, but authorities have not reported any arrests in the case.

Officers responded to the mall shortly before 6 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

“As we are walking towards the mall … and we see someone pull something out,” a witness told NBC4. “I couldn’t really see what it was, but I decided to run away myself. We heard about eight shots. It was pretty crazy.”

Another witness recalled people running for safety and ducking into nearby stores for cover.

“When we came out, we heard, ‘Pop pop.’ Everybody started running, so we started running and we ran to the H&M,” said Sadrah Ssekimwanyi, who was at the shopping plaza at the time of the shooting.

Police are searching for a silver 2003 Honda Accord that may possibly be connected to the shooting.