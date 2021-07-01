Shots Fired in Road Rage Confrontation on Irwindale Freeway

Shots were fired Thursday morning on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale in what authorities are investigating as a possible road-rage confrontation.

The shooting was reported at 7:55 a.m. on the eastbound Foothill Freeway at the Irwindale Avenue off-ramp, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The shooter was taken into custody, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down the Irwindale Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Foothill Freeway for the shooting investigation. The ramp reopened at about 10 a.m.