Shots Fired in Road Rage Confrontation on Irwindale Freeway

Shots were fired Thursday morning on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale in what authorities are investigating as a possible road-rage confrontation.
The shooting was reported at 7:55 a.m. on the eastbound Foothill Freeway at the Irwindale Avenue off-ramp, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.
The shooter was taken into custody, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported.
The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down the Irwindale Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Foothill Freeway for the shooting investigation. The ramp reopened at about 10 a.m.