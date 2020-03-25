coronavirus

Singer Jackson Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus

He speculated that he might have acquired the virus during a recent trip to New York for a benefit concert that also featured Cyndi Lauper and Dave Matthews, among others.

Singer and songwriter Jackson Browne is resting at his Los Angeles home after testing positive for coronavirus.

"As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I tested for [COVID-19]," Browne told Rolling Stone on Tuesday. "My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don't require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that.''

The 71-year-old Browne said he has been home for about 10 days. He also speculated that he might have acquired the virus during a recent trip to New York for a benefit concert that also featured Cyndi Lauper and Dave Matthews, among others.

Browne, whose hits include "The Pretender," "Running on Empty," "Lawyers in Love," and "Doctor My Eyes," was born in Germany but grew up in the Southland. He graduated from Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton in 1966.

