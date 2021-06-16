Add 50,000 theme park tickets to the expanding list of vaccine incentives in California.

Speaking at Six Flags Magic Mountain Wednesday in Valencia, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the theme park will be giving away the free admission tickets to people who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at 65 select locations across the state.

It was the second consecutive day that the governor of the nation’s most populous state -- who is facing a recall election -- spoke at a theme park about the many added incentives Californians have to get vaccinated. At Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday, Newsom was on hand for a drawing in which 10 vaccinated Californians won $1.5 million.

The drawing was part of the state’s Vax for the Win program that handed out cash prizes to Californians who were at least partially vaccinated. Winners are required to be fully vaccinated to receive their prizes.

The Universal City event came on the same day California lifted most pandemic restrictions, many of which have been in effect for more than a year.

In the latest push to get people vaccinated, 50,000 California residents ages 12 and older will received a free Six Flags ticket upon receiving their first COVID vaccine dose at 65 clinic locations.

The designated clinics are operated by community organizations that have been successful in reaching the hardest hit by the pandemic, the governor’s office said.

“Six Flags is proud to support efforts to vaccinate more Californians, particularly in underserved communities,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos. “California is a priority market for Six Flags. We are committed to our local communities through ticket donations and having served as vaccination sites across the country. We are excited to safely create fun and thrilling memories for our guests.”

The organizations distributing tickets include the following:

Center for Family Health and Education Chinatown Service Center

Clinica Sierra Vista

Community Medical Centers

Elica Health Centers

JWCH Institute

Lifelong Health

UCI Family Health

Tiburcio Vasquez Health Centers

St. John’s Well Child and Family Centers

Kaiser Permanente

Dignity Health

Curative and Color Health will also be distributing tickets in select locations.

For a full list of participating locations click here.

The tickets are valid through Sept. 6 at any of the four Six Flags parks in California: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, or either of the Six Flags water parks: Hurricane Harbor Concord or Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles.

Californians who have not gotten vaccinated yet are encouraged to go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule their appointment, or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic in their county.