Sixth bus of migrants from Texas arrives at LA's Union Station

The first bus of migrant from Texas arrived in mid-June.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

Migrants arrived at Union Station in Los Angeles on a bus from Texas Thursday July 27, 2023.
NBCLA

Another bus of migrants from Texas arrived Thursday at Los Angeles' Union Station, the sixth group to arrive since June 14.

A spokesman for Mayor Karen Bass' office said the bus arrive just before 9 a.m.

"The city has continued to work with city departments, the county, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year," spokesman Zach Seidl said in a statement. "As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan."

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA, said the group included 15 men, eight women and 13 children. Countries of origin included Honduras, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela, CHIRLA said, indicating that the youngest person on the bus was 2 years old.

The migrants were taken to nearby St. Anthony's Croatian Church, where they were met by city officials and immigrant-support groups for an orientation.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been orchestrating the bussing of migrants from Brownsville, Texas, to California, claiming the state's border region is overwhelmed by immigrants crossing the Mexican border. In a tweet Wednesday, Abbott said, "Texas continues busing migrants to sanctuary cities to provide much-needed relief to overrun border communities."

In June, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a motion directing the city to draft a Sanctuary City ordinance that, when passed, would prohibit any city resources, property or personnel from being utilized for any federal immigration enforcement.

"In one of the hottest summers in recent history, the lives of 36 asylum seekers have been upended once again by political ploys courtesy of Governor Abbott," said Angelica Salas, CHIRLA executive director.

Previous buses from Texas arrived June 14 and July 1, 13, 18 and 22. Thursday's group of migrants brings the
total number of immigrants bused to Los Angeles from Texas to 234, CHIRLA said.

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

