Take a Midday Break to Watch Skywriters Soar Over SoCal With a Trail of Timely Messages

Messages of hope, unity and safety will be written in the skies over Los Angeles and Orange counties Friday as residents stay at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Do you have a photo or video to share? Click here to send it to us.

The hourlong midday flyover by volunteer pilots will produce 5- to 7-mile-long messages to encourage people to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19, according to skywriting company Skytypers Inc. The flyover is expected to begin at noon.

The planes will produce puffs of letters that form messages at about 10,000 feet.

"We have a unique communication tool that allows us to capture the attention of millions of people, and we would be doing a disservice to our community if we do not do our part to support the many people in California in any way we can during this unprecedented time," Skytypers President Stephen Stinis said in a statement. "We hope that these messages will captivate the local population and encourage them to stay safe as COVID-19 continues to spread."

Based in Chino, Skytypers Inc. has aerial fleets on the west and east coasts, as well as the United Kingdom.

Photos: This Is Daily Life Around SoCal in the Shadow of the Coronavirus Pandemic