Small businesses in LA County becoming targets of rampant thefts

Small businesses have been repeated targets in a string of break-ins and robberies in LA County.

In Eagle Rock alone, more than 10 businesses have been victims of burglaries, forcing business owners to pay out of pocket to replace stolen and damaged property.

Hype Kingdom, a sneaker store in Bellflower, was broken into on Jan. 21 by a group of 15 individuals who stole more than 500 items after driving through the store’s security gates.

“I have one, two, three, six locks on my door, I have a security gate, a security wall that was built,” Hype Kingdom owner DJ said. “If someone wants something really bad, they are going to get it. I mean, all we can do is slow it down.”

That same weekend, thieves also targeted Seco Mini Market in Santa Clarita and caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Both incidents occurred only a couple of weeks after a mob of people drove into and ransacked Ruben’s Bakery in Compton.

Sage Medical Aesthetics owner Dr. Chett Mallett says he and his company “do little things we can, we make sure our doors are locked,” adding security cameras as an added measure.

Business owners in Studio City are rethinking whether their security measures are sufficient after armed thieves held up at least three businesses near Cahuenga Boulevard.

“Our hands are tied with the way the situation is in California, particularly Los Angeles,” Mallett said.

Mayor Karen Bass released a statement in response to the rising trend in small business break-ins.

“The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to partner with other cities outside of the Mayor’s jurisdiction that are mentioned in this news story like Santa Clarita, Bellflower and Compton and will work to ensure those responsible for these crimes are held fully accountable. The Mayor’s Office is concerned by break-ins throughout the region and we will continue our work to protect businesses and residential areas.”