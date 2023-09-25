2 hospitalized after small plane crashes on soccer field in Wilmington

Two people on-board a small plane were hospitalized after it crashed Monday afternoon on a soccer field.

The crash was reported at 401 W. Westmont Dr. in Wilmington. Video from NewsChopper4 showed debris scattered on the field around the plane.

The pilot, who was still in the plane when LAFD arrived, was rescued from the wreckage. Both of the people on board were transported to a hospital “in at least critical condition,” LAFD said.

No other injuries or a fire were reported.