Small plane lands on street in Compton neighborhood

A small plane landed Wednesday on a street in a Compton neighborhood.

Authorities responded to the scene at 159th Street and Central Avenue in Compton. The location is near Tragniew Park, just west of Compton-Woodley Airport.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Video showed wing damage to the plane, which apparently struck a nearby car. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the car.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was not immediately clear why the plane landed short of the airport. NBCLA has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.