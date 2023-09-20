Compton

Small plane lands on street in Compton neighborhood

The plane landed near Tragnview Park, just west of Compton-Woodley Airport.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A small plane landed on a street Wednesday Sept. 20, 2023 in Compton.
NBCLA

A small plane landed Wednesday on a street in a Compton neighborhood.

Authorities responded to the scene at 159th Street and Central Avenue in Compton. The location is near Tragniew Park, just west of Compton-Woodley Airport.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Video showed wing damage to the plane, which apparently struck a nearby car. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the car.

It was not immediately clear why the plane landed short of the airport. NBCLA has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.

Compton
