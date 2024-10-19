Smoke shop employee shot in the face by attempted robbers in Koreatown

Police are searching for a group of suspected armed robbers accused of shooting a smoke shop employee Friday night in Koreatown.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 4200 block of Beverly Boulevard to reports of gunfire inside a busy shopping center.

Four masked individuals pepper sprayed the smoke shop employee, then shot him from close range after an exchange of words.

The 25-year-old clerk was shot in the jaw but is expected to recover, according to police.

It's unclear if police have made any arrests.

Nearby shop employees told NBCLA that it isn't the first time the store in targeted. Businesses surrounding the shop continued to stay open after the shooting.

Workers at the shopping center say they are a tight knit community and expressed their concern for the clerk.

“We are very sorry because very good boy and earning a living," said Silvia Hernandez.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police.