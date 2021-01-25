Grapevine Section of the 5 Freeway Closed Due to Snow and Ice

The 5 Freeway in over the Grapevine was closed Monday morning due to heavy snow in the mountains of northern Los Angeles County.

The California Highway Patrol says that it was escorting traffic over the Grapevine due to snow and ice, which is creating treacherous driving conditions. Caltrans urges drivers to plan their travel and expect delays. It's unknown when the Grapevine will reopen.

A winter storm warning was issued for the Los Angeles County mountains

until 10 p.m. Monday. The Santa Monica Mountains were excluded from the warning.

It is frightful indeed! Look what we are dealing with on the 5. Mother Nature on time with the winds and snow in the tejón pass/Gorman area. #snow More on TLA @nbcla pic.twitter.com/sLJ4QTN3Qr — Michelle Valles (@MichelleNBCLA) January 25, 2021

The closure could extend for hours due to a winter storm that is over California early Monday. That system will continue to bring rain and snow through Monday morning before moving out.

"This system, especially the rain, is going to be wrapping up this morning," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

We are currently escorting traffic over the the Tejon Summit in the #Grapevine area of I-5 due to snow and ice. pic.twitter.com/Z6n8bp5zWY — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) January 25, 2021

It is the second in a series of winter storms to sock Southern California. The first arrived Friday night and continued into Saturday morning. A third storm is due to arrive later this week and bring several days of rain.

n Monday, the greatest rainfall amounts were expected across the central coast and eastern LA County. The amount of northwesterly flow will limit rainfall totals across Ventura County and western L.A. County.

In Orange County, widespread showers and thunderstorms were expected

Monday as well.

Monday's high temperatures were only expected to reach the 50s in the downtown Los Angeles area, Orange County and the coast, and will remain in the

upper 40s in the colder valley areas and the mountains.

Gusts were expected to reach 65 mph,. The winds, low visibility and icy roads will make for dangerous driving conditions that could lead to road closures and travel delays.

Los Angeles County health officials issued a cold weather alert through Thursday for the mountains and Antelope Valley, and through Tuesday for the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.