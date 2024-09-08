Desert areas under severe thunderstorm warning as heat wave bakes SoCal

While relentless elevated temperatures continue to bake Southern California with a historic heat wave, parts of the Southland will be met with thunderstorms on Sunday as the National Weather Service warns the public of the incoming storms with a warning.

Areas including Victorville, Hesperia, Mountain View Acres and Adelanto are under a severe thunderstorm warning. Residents in these areas are urged to stay indoors to avoid the danger of the thunderstorms.

Meanwhile elsewhere, the excessive heat warnings are in effect through 8 p.m. Monday in much of the greater Los Angeles area for "dangerously hot conditions," National Weather Service forecasters said. One warning took effect Tuesday morning in the western San Fernando Valley, and was extended three days longer than originally anticipated.

"While temperatures will very likely be slight cooler ..., a very hot air mass remains with temperatures ranging between 15 and 25 degrees above normal for this time of year," the NWS said.

Southland heat records continue to fall, including Saturday's record high 111 in Woodland Hills, which broke the old record of 109 degrees set in 1955.

In Long Beach, Saturday's high of 101 broke a record set in 1977 by 1 degree.

A record high of 95 degrees was set at Camarillo Airport, breaking a record set in 2011, also by 1 degree.

Meanwhile, the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills and Orange County inland areas were also under excessive heat warnings until 8 p.m. Monday, with temperatures up to 105 degrees expected.

Even coastal areas are not immune from the heat. An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for the Malibu coast and Los Angeles County beaches, along with the Palos Verdes Hills, with some of those areas possibly reaching 96 degrees, according to the NWS.

Power outages have affect thousands of people in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. While most of them have been restored by now, power companies say it’s possible the outages will continue with the heat. Amber Frias reports for the NBC4 News on Sept. 7, 2024.

A less severe heat advisory will be in place for Orange County coastal areas until 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures there are anticipated as high as 95 degrees.

The western San Fernando Valley was feeling some of the hottest weather, with Woodland Hills expected to reach 115 Sunday and 112 Monday. The high in Van Nuys was expected to be 107 during the next two days, according to the NWS.

Pasadena was expected to hover around 104-105 degrees through Monday, while Lancaster was expected to range between 102 and 104 degrees.

Downtown Los Angeles was expected to hover around 102 degrees through Monday.

In Orange County, Anaheim was expected to reach 102 degrees on Sunday and 99 on Monday.

The nighttime was providing little relief, with overnight lows remaining in the upper 70s and lower 80s in many inland areas.

Forecasters and health officials repeated their warnings that this kind of heat can be life-threatening, and urged people to avoid outdoor activity.

"Our partners and us cannot emphasize this enough. Please refrain from hiking during excessive heat! Due to the marine layer, temperatures warm as you go up in elevation," the NWS said.

The public was also reminded to never leave children and pets unattended in vehicles for even a minute, as they can quickly reach lethal temperatures.

The NWS also reminded people to keep their pets' health in mind during the heat wave.

"Taking action to protect your pets from excessive heat is critical!" the agency posted on X. "Provide them with shade (or keep inside) and cool water, keep them off hot pavement and limit outdoor exercise. Hiking in the heat can kill your dog! Use extra caution!"