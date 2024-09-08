City of LA extends operation of cooling center amid scorching heat wave

Cooling centers across the city of Los Angeles will remain open through Monday as the Southland continues experiencing scorching heat and high temperatures.

L.A.'s Emergency Management Department activated six cooling centers on Tuesday prompted by a late-summer heat wave. Nearly 400 people have made use of the centers, according to Joseph Riser, a spokesman for the department.

Residents can find shelter from the heat at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

Lincoln Heights Senior Citizen Center, located at 2323 Workman St.;

Lafayette Multipurpose Community Center, located at 625 South Lafayette Park Place;

Sunland Senior Citizen Center, located at 8640 Fenwick St.;

Mid Valley Senior Citizen Center, located at 8801 Kester Ave.;

Fred Roberts Recreation Center, located at 4700 South Honduras St.; and

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, located at 4000 S. La Brea Ave.

Additionally, other recreation and parks facilities and more than 70 L.A. City Public Library branches are available as cooling centers during regular hours.

On Sunday, the city will activate the Chinatown Branch Library, located at 639 N. Hill St., and the Pacoima Branch Library, located at 13605 Van Nuys Blvd., as two dedicated cooling centers from 1 to 5 p.m. With extreme heat events forecast through next week, most regional branch libraries offer Sunday afternoon hours as well, such as the Central, Arroyo Seco, Expo Park, Hollywood, Mid-Valley, North Hollywood, Robertson, West L.A. and West Valley branches.

City park facilities are pet-friendly when activated as cooling centers, according to the Emergency Management Department. Dogs must be on a leash and accompanied by their owners at all times. Kennels can be provided upon request.

At libraries, only service animals are allowed in, according to the department.

If the operation of cooling centers are extended any further, the department will share information and notify residents on its social media accounts, @ReadyLA, via X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Nextdoor.

Earlier this summer, beginning on July 3, the department activated its cooling centers for 19 days, helping nearly 2,200 Angelenos and dozens of animals stay safe from the heat. Even more people found respite from the heat at parks and libraries, according to Riser.

An excessive heat warning took effect Tuesday morning in the western San Fernando Valley and will remain in force until 8 p.m. Monday. Forecasters said the area could see temperatures reaching as high as 118 degrees.

An excessive heat warning was also in effect through 8 p.m. Monday in the Santa Clarita Valley, the inland coastal areas stretching into downtown Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, eastern San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Mountains, San Gabriel Valley, the Antelope Valley and Antelope Valley foothills and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors, which forecasters said could reach over 110 degrees.