SoCal Gas Donates $1 Million to Nonprofits for Coronavirus Relief

Southern California Gas Co. is donating $1 million to nonprofit organizations in its service area to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All of us at SoCalGas want to do everything we can to support our community during this crisis — especially workers who might be laid off, people going hungry, and those who just won't be able to pay their gas bills without help," Bret Lane, SoCalGas chairman and CEO, said Friday. "By providing funding to several outstanding nonprofit organizations, we're helping deliver critical services to help our neighbors who need it most."

The donations will include: