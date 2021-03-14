SoCal Gas Prices Continue Rising, Hit Highest Levels Since November 2019

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday for the 33rd consecutive day and 53rd time in 54 days, increasing 1 cent to $3.89, its highest amount since Nov. 25, 2019.

The average price has increased 54.2 cents in the past 54 days, including 1.8 cents on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.2 cents more than one week ago, 34 cents higher than one month ago and 45.3 cents greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 34th consecutive day and 67th time in 68 days, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.877, its highest amount since Nov. 21, 2019. It has increased 65.3 cents in the past 68 days, including 1.3 cents on Saturday, and is 8.1 cents more than one week ago, 34.4 cents higher than one month ago and 49.5 cents greater than one year ago.