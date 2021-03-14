Gas prices

SoCal Gas Prices Continue Rising, Hit Highest Levels Since November 2019

LA County gas prices are 8.2 cents higher than one week ago, 34 cents higher than one month ago and 45.3 cents greater than one year ago.

By City News Service

Getty Images

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday for the 33rd consecutive day and 53rd time in 54 days, increasing 1 cent to $3.89, its highest amount since Nov. 25, 2019.

The average price has increased 54.2 cents in the past 54 days, including 1.8 cents on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.2 cents more than one week ago, 34 cents higher than one month ago and 45.3 cents greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 34th consecutive day and 67th time in 68 days, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.877, its highest amount since Nov. 21, 2019. It has increased 65.3 cents in the past 68 days, including 1.3 cents on Saturday, and is 8.1 cents more than one week ago, 34.4 cents higher than one month ago and 49.5 cents greater than one year ago.

Orange County 2 hours ago

Movie Theaters, Gyms, Indoor Dining: Orange County Moves Into Red Tier

Los Angeles 3 hours ago

3 Officers Injured, 11 Arrested as Breonna Taylor Protests Turn Violent in LA

Pasadena 48 mins ago

Man Dies After Being Shot While Sitting in Parked Car in Pasadena

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Gas pricesOrange CountyLA County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us