Man Dies After Being Shot While Sitting in Parked Car in Pasadena

By City News Service

A man was pronounced dead Sunday at an area hospital from gunshot wounds suffered while he and a woman were seated in a parked vehicle in Pasadena, authorities said.

Police received several calls a little before 9 p.m. Saturday of a shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of East Foothill Boulevard, according to Lt. Carolyn Gordon of the Pasadena Police Department.

Officers dispatched to the scene reported two victims inside a parked vehicle, adding that the man had been struck several times by gunfire while the woman suffered only minor injuries, Gordon said.

Paramedics rushed them both to an area hospital, where the man was initially listed in critical condition and later died from his wounds on Sunday. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

"Preliminary investigation revealed both victims were seated inside of a parked vehicle when the suspect approached the vehicle and began shooting in the direction of the victims," Gordon said. "The suspect ran from the location following the shooting.''

Pasadena police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 626-744-4241 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

