SoCal Gas Prices on the Rise

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose four-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.162, one day after rising 1.5 cents for its largest daily increase since Nov. 1.

The average price is 2.8 cents more than one week ago and 9 cents higher than one month ago, but 54.3 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Los Angeles County average price is at its highest amount since March 27.

The Orange County average price rose eight-tenths of a cent to $3.151, one day after increasing 1.3 cents. It is 3.7 cents more than one week ago and 9.4 cents higher than one month ago, but 52.4 cents less than one year ago.

The Orange County average price is at its highest amount since March 26.

It is "too soon to tell" if recent flaring at a Phillips 66 refinery in Los Angeles County will affect prices, Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

Flaring is the burning off of excess natural gas. It is burned off if it cannot be readily sold at a profit or poses a safety problem.