BMW Driver Travels From LA Into High Desert and Back in Long-Distance Chase

Officers chased the driver of BMW sedan in a long-distance pursuit that began in Los Angeles and entered the high desert before turning back toward LA.

The chase began in Los Angeles' Melrose area after a report of a burglary and car theft. The pursuit continued east into San Bernardino County and north into the high desert northeast of Los Angeles.

The driver then turned back on the 15 Freeway and headed south.

The driver reached speeds up to 150 mph before the abandoning the car and his red shirt in a La Verne neighborhood. He was eventually arrested.

The burglary occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department. The BMW was among the property taken, Cervantes said.

La Verne police reported at 11:41 a.m. that the man was found hiding in a rear house and taken into custody without further incident by CHP officers. He was reported to be between 25 and 35 years-old.