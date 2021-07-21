Pursuit

BMW Driver Travels From LA Into High Desert and Back in Long-Distance Chase

The long-distance chase ended in a La Verne neighborhood and led to a search for the driver.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A driver was arrested in La Verne after a long-distance chase.
NBCLA

Officers chased the driver of BMW sedan in a long-distance pursuit that began in Los Angeles and entered the high desert before turning back toward LA.

The chase began in Los Angeles' Melrose area after a report of a burglary and car theft. The pursuit continued east into San Bernardino County and north into the high desert northeast of Los Angeles.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver then turned back on the 15 Freeway and headed south.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Go for the Gold! Sign Up for NBCLA's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

homelessness 3 mins ago

LA Shelter Capacity Increased 57% Over Three Years But Doesn't Meet Demand

The driver reached speeds up to 150 mph before the abandoning the car and his red shirt in a La Verne neighborhood. He was eventually arrested.

The burglary occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department. The BMW was among the property taken, Cervantes said.

La Verne police reported at 11:41 a.m. that the man was found hiding in a rear house and taken into custody without further incident by CHP officers. He was reported to be between 25 and 35 years-old.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pursuitchase
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us