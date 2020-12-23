One Killed in Head-On Crash With Pursuit Driver in Gardena

A driver who ran a red light during a brief pursuit crashed into another car, killing its driver in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Gardena.
The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Western Avenue.
One person died at the scene. Details about the victim’s identity were not immediately available.
The pursuit began after a report of a reckless driver.
The pursuit driver and a passenger were taken into custody. They were hospitalized, but details about their conditions were not immediately available.
