One Killed in Head-On Crash With Pursuit Driver in Gardena

An innocent driver was struck by a pursuit driver at a Gardena intersection late Tuesday.

A driver who ran a red light during a brief pursuit crashed into another car, killing its driver in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Gardena.

The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Western Avenue.

One person died at the scene. Details about the victim’s identity were not immediately available. 

The pursuit began after a report of a reckless driver.

The pursuit driver and a passenger were taken into custody. They were hospitalized, but details about their conditions were not immediately available. 

