Watch: Corvette driver tops 170 mph in chase on LA freeways

The driver of a dangerously high-speed Corvette seemingly evaded authorities after leading law enforcement on a chase from Pomona to downtown Los Angeles.

The pursuit began sometime before 11 p.m. in Pomona after officers attempted to yield a driver for a vehicle violation. Details on that violation were not immediately clear.

The high-speed driver traveled at speeds of more than 170 mph, zipping along freeways until eventually reaching downtown LA.

The driver then weaved through streets until entering an underground parking structure. It is there where authorities believe the driver got away.