Camaro chase ends in downtown LA underground parking garage

The Chevy Camaro driver was sought after a report of a stolen vehicle.

By Helen Jeong and Jonathan Lloyd

Officers chased a Chevy Camaro Thursday Oct. 3, 2024 in West LA.
A pursuit that began in the Gardena area and continued on streets and freeways in West Los Angeles came to an end Thursday in a downtown LA parking garage.

Officers were chasing a Chevy Camaro after a report of a stolen vehicle. Details about the theft were not immediately available.

The driver of the bright blue car was traveling at high speed through West LA and Beverly Hills, making abrupt U-turns and lane changes. The driver narrowly missed other cars at intersections.

The driver entered the 10 Freeway, squeezing between slower vehicles and concrete barrier, before exiting south of the downtown Los Angeles area. The Camaro was last seen pulling into an underground parking garage with officers in pursuit.

NBCLA is attempting to confirm that two people in the car were in custody.

