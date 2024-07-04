Pursuit

Officers chase Toyota Prius driver in San Fernando Valley

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers chase a Toyota Prius driver July 4, 2024 in the San Fernando Valley.
Officers chased the driver of a Toyota Prius Thursday on streets and freeways in the San Fernando Valley before backing off the pursuit in the North Hollywood area.

The chase began after a report of a stolen car. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

The pursuit was in the Glendale area before entering Burbank, where the driver stopped in a restaurant parking lot, and continued on the 134 Freeway into North Hollywood. Officers in patrol SUVs pulled off the chase when the driver exited onto streets.

The driver pulled into a 7-Eleven parking lot and appeared to speak with two people before driving back toward Burbank.

The driver appeared to be traveling at or near the speed limit on a day of light Fourth of July traffic.

